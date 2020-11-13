Masters 2020: Day Two is here, but let’s hope for a dry start

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What does rain cost you at Augusta National Golf Club? About three hours, apparently.

Welcome to Day Two of the Masters, which is really just a continuation of Day One. So, what brought us here?

Boy, sure was a rainy one for a while, wasn’t it?

The 2020 Masters Tournament barely got off the green Thursday morning before it was shut down temporarily. But before tournament play was suspended, we got a couple of beautiful shots of course legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus teeing off as the Honorary Starters.

The imagery was nice, but Nicklaus definitely got us in our feelings for a bit.

“It’s tradition, first with Arnold [Palmer] and Gary and I doing it,” Nicklaus said. “It’s been fun. We miss Arnold. You know, but it’s a nice tradition.”

Who doesn’t miss Arnie?

Feelings aside, we moved on to a few opening shots bright and early at 7 a.m. Then the rains came in and shut it all down again.

And then we waited. And waited. And waited. Ugh.

10 a.m. rolled around, and we finally received word that tournament play would be back on just 20 minutes later.

As a result of the rain, remaining tee times were delayed for three hours.

Let’s move into the tournament.

Early favorite Bryson DeChambeau ran into some trouble

Many golfers started the day on the back nine. Bryson DeChambeau’s group, which was anchored by Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm was one of those groups.

DeChambeau was pegged as an early favorite because of the way he’s been driving the ball recently. His analytical, but powerful approach to the game has brought him praise from many and disdain from others.

DeChambeau started par on his first three holes at 10, 11, and 12, but quickly ran into some trouble at the 13th.

He hit his ball into the pine straw before bombing it into bushes near the hole. He ended up double-bogeying 13.

DeChambeau’s day did get better, though, after the disaster at 13. He ended the day at -2.

"I’m very happy with the patience I delivered to the course today. I started off strong with a five-footer and I misread it a little bit, and I just pulled my drive on 11 and went too far and made a great par save. Had an opportunity on 12, lipped it out. And then 13 I just didn’t draw it around the corner enough, and I got greedy. This golf course, as much as I’m trying to attack it, it can bite back. It’s still Augusta National, and it’s the Masters. It’s an amazing test of golf no matter what way you play it.

I tried to take on some risk today. It didn’t work out as well as I thought it would have, but at the end of the day I’m proud of myself the way I handled myself and finished off. Birdieing 8 and 9 was a testament to my focus level, and wanting to contend here."

Tiger’s stalking the field

Much has been said about Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory -- his fifth in his career, but many of the other players got more of the attention.

That is, until Tiger actually started playing.

Through his first round, Woods tied his best performance on the course at 68 and -4. That was good enough for a tie at fifth place.

“Well, I think that understanding how to play this golf course is so important. I was saying there that I’ve been lucky enough to have so many practice rounds throughout my career with so many past champions, and I was able to win this event early in my career and build myself up for the understanding that I’m going to come here each and every year,” Woods said.

At the top stands Paul Casey

England’s Paul Casey had himself a day at Augusta National. Coming into the second round at -7, Casey was playing some inspired golf on Thursday.

It’s inspiring considering Casey himself wasn’t all that jazzed about playing golf without a crowd.

“You know, this is something I’ve looked forward to. I was vocal earlier in the year at Harding Park about not enjoying golf in a pandemic,” Casey said.

“The Masters, though, this week it still has a buzz to it. There’s an energy and a little bit of a vibe. Yes, it’s clearly a lot less than what we are used to, but there’s something about this place that is still I felt excited to be here.”

Day Two starts early at 7 a.m. We’ll see you on the course.

