Man sought for questioning in Orangeburg County murder case

HOLLY HILL, S.C. - Although Orangeburg County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a Holly Hill slaying this week, they’re looking for a person of interest they’d like to question about it.

A Santee man has been charged with murder in Monday’s fatal shooting of a Columbia 18-year-old in Holly Hill, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Qveyon Abraham, 21, made his first appearance in court, where he was formally charged and presented his rights. Any bond consideration will have to come from a circuit court judge.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators were called out to an Academy Lane location just after noon Monday when a passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle. Investigators developed information that led to Abraham, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Then authorities said Thursday they are seeking a person of interest in the case.

“We have developed information that indicates this individual may have information on this shooting death,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “If anyone knows where he is, have him get in touch with us.”

Ravenell said investigators are looking for 20-year-old Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, of Dorchester County

Anyone with information on Summers' whereabouts is asked to call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

