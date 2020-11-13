Loeffler, Perdue introduce bill to review 2020 election

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are introducing a new bill to protect future elections.

It’s called the Securing America’s Future Election and Votes Act.

It would create a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 election and report to Congress recommendations to strengthen election integrity for the future.

Nine Republicans and nine Democrats would be appointed to the commission if the bill passes.

The commission would investigate:

The effects of national emergencies like the coronavirus on our election system,

The security risks facing mail-in ballots, and

The extent of voter fraud in our election system.

The commission would also develop best practices for mitigating fraud and increasing election security at the local, state, and federal levels.

Republicans Loeffler and Perdue both face January runoffs against Democrats after failing to win sufficient majorities of votes to win last week’s election. They called for the resignation of Georgia’s elections chief, fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, alleging problems with the election, as have many Republicans. Those include President Donald Trump, who has mounted a multi-state legal challenge to election results showing he lost re-election.

Although Raffensperger said he won’t step down, he’s ordered a full statewide recount.

