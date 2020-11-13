Local veterans reflect on the value of service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, we remembered and thanked the men and women who have served our country.

As we shift toward new leadership and continue fighting against COVID-19, local veterans say it’s now more important than ever to work in unity.

“I believe that our military is one of the reasons we are the greatest country on the planet,” veteran Ed Tarver said.

He says its important to highlight our military and the significance it has on our country.

“I think it’s appropriate that we recognize the service and the and the sacrifice that our veterans make to our country as especially as we work toward a new president and a new government,” he said.

“There are issues related to fairness and equality in this country.”

He says but when it comes down to serving our nation, we all come together.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like or who your parents are or how much money you have,” he said.

He says all that matters is service — and in within service, there is value and unity.

“There is family in the military and there is people from all walks of life … but it’s a family that works together and looks out for each other,” veteran Velma Eckhart said.

Eckhart says the hard work never goes unnoticed.

“There are so many wonderful people that have served our country,” Eckhart said.

And no matter what the near future holds, they’re proud of the sacrifice and service to our country.

“I was 21 years when I accepted the obligation to join the military, and I haven’t regretted it one moment,” Tarver said.

