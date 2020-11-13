Local camps available for students learning from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lot of parents got caught in limbo with all Richmond County schools going completely virtual next week. We wanted to find out what your options are if you still have to go to work while the kids are at home.

We all know the term “learn from home,” but for many working parents, home just isn’t an option for their kids.

But next week, chairs at the YMCA will be filled with students, giving a little breath of air and a blessing for parents across the county.

“When we found out yesterday about Richmond County going to learn from home for the next week, we immediately went into action to start our virtual learning camp starting on Monday,” Catie McCauley, chief operating officer of the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, said

Parents can drop their children off at the Wilson Y or South Augusta Y. No need to worry about packing a lunch.

“We will have breakfast, lunch, and a healthy snack served,” McCauley said.

The price for the camp next week ranges from $90 to $150 depending on what location you choose, but financial assistance is available.

The Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA is offering a similar option, but slots are also limited.

“Our numbers are a little limited because we do have to allow space for social distancing,” Maria Henry, chief communications and engagement officer, said.

Registration is $25, and they say it’s easy to get started.

“Visit our website, it’s bcgcsra.org and there is a button they can click there that will take them straight to our registration portal, and they can do everything online,” Maria Henry, chief communications and engagement officer, said.

The camp has computers students can use and provides them with lunch and a snack.

They say something as so small as a place to work and a meal can go a long way.

“It’s our mission. We’re here to serve as many kids as possible. And especially the ones who need us most. Those are the ones we’re committed to, and right now is a time where they need us most. And it just so happens to be all of the kids in Richmond County that are out of school.”

Registration for both the Family Y and Boys and Girls Club is online.

