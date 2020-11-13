Advertisement

Kemp faces decision on whether to extend COVID-19 order

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire this weekend.

He last renewed it Oct. 30, keeping in place coronavirus restrictions, like a ban on gatherings larger than 50 and guidelines for businesses.

If Kemp does not renew it, the order expires Sunday. A public health state of emergency runs through Dec. 9.

MORE | All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19

The decision comes after the U.S. reported a record-shattering number of new infections Thursday, more than 144,000. Nearly 1,900 people died.

That’s the most in a single day since May.

No states currently meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening, but many remain at least partially open.

