Kemp faces decision on whether to extend COVID-19 order
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire this weekend.
He last renewed it Oct. 30, keeping in place coronavirus restrictions, like a ban on gatherings larger than 50 and guidelines for businesses.
If Kemp does not renew it, the order expires Sunday. A public health state of emergency runs through Dec. 9.
The decision comes after the U.S. reported a record-shattering number of new infections Thursday, more than 144,000. Nearly 1,900 people died.
That’s the most in a single day since May.
No states currently meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening, but many remain at least partially open.
