How to donate blood safely with the Shepeard Blood Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The shortage of donated blood has rocked many hospitals across the nation. Here at home, that need is even greater at the Shepeard Community Blood Center.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, these medical centers are going through blood fast. And the search for donations has plagued the centers as blood drives were put on a hold in the beginning.
So, the center encourages the community to donate if they can, and here is how to do it safely:
THE 4 STEPS TO DONATE BLOOD
Tell the center your medical history - the Food and Drug Administration sets the questions and rules for safe donation.
Receive a free mini-physical to ensure you are healthy enough to donate.
Donate blood! (This step takes less than 15 minutes.)
Refresh - have a snack and beverage to replenish before you leave.
BEFORE YOUR DONATION
- Get a good night’s rest.
- Eat a healthy meal before donating.
- Drink plenty of fluids before and after donating blood. (Avoid coffee and other caffeinated beverages, as they can cause dehydration.)
- Wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.
- A picture I.D. or your Shepeard Donor Card is required upon registration.
DURING YOUR DONATION
- During the screening process, a drop of blood is taken from your fingertip to determine your hemoglobin (iron) level.
- Once the screening process is complete, the staff member will ask you which arm you prefer to use for the donation process.
- The staff member will clean a spot on your arm and insert a sterile, non-reusable needle. (All equipment is pre-packaged, sterile, and used only once.)
- It takes about 10 minutes to complete your donation.
- Slightly less than a pint of blood is taken. (Most adults have between 10 and 12 pints or units in their bodies.)
- Small test tubes of blood are filled and used for typing and testing purposes.
AFTER YOUR DONATION
- You may rest and enjoy refreshments in the canteen area.
- Your body replaces fluid lost during the donation within 24-48 hours.
- Avoid strenuous physical activity for a few hours after donating blood.
You are encouraged to make an appointment for your next volunteer donation. For more information about where or how to donate, or to host a blood drive, visit the Shepeard Community Blood Center website.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.