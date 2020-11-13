How to donate blood safely with the Shepeard Blood Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The shortage of donated blood has rocked many hospitals across the nation. Here at home, that need is even greater at the Shepeard Community Blood Center.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, these medical centers are going through blood fast. And the search for donations has plagued the centers as blood drives were put on a hold in the beginning.

So, the center encourages the community to donate if they can, and here is how to do it safely:

THE 4 STEPS TO DONATE BLOOD

Tell the center your medical history - the Food and Drug Administration sets the questions and rules for safe donation.

Receive a free mini-physical to ensure you are healthy enough to donate.

Donate blood! (This step takes less than 15 minutes.)

Refresh - have a snack and beverage to replenish before you leave.

BEFORE YOUR DONATION

Get a good night’s rest.

Eat a healthy meal before donating.

Drink plenty of fluids before and after donating blood. (Avoid coffee and other caffeinated beverages, as they can cause dehydration.)

Wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.

A picture I.D. or your Shepeard Donor Card is required upon registration.

DURING YOUR DONATION

During the screening process, a drop of blood is taken from your fingertip to determine your hemoglobin (iron) level.

Once the screening process is complete, the staff member will ask you which arm you prefer to use for the donation process.

The staff member will clean a spot on your arm and insert a sterile, non-reusable needle. (All equipment is pre-packaged, sterile, and used only once.)

It takes about 10 minutes to complete your donation.

Slightly less than a pint of blood is taken. (Most adults have between 10 and 12 pints or units in their bodies.)

Small test tubes of blood are filled and used for typing and testing purposes.

AFTER YOUR DONATION

You may rest and enjoy refreshments in the canteen area.

Your body replaces fluid lost during the donation within 24-48 hours.

Avoid strenuous physical activity for a few hours after donating blood.

You are encouraged to make an appointment for your next volunteer donation. For more information about where or how to donate, or to host a blood drive, visit the Shepeard Community Blood Center website.

