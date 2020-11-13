How our local election offices are sorting ballots in statewide audit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the first time ever Georgia has required a statewide audit of election results, and as we learned earlier this week, the Secretary of State’s Office has asked counties to count every ballot by hand, instead of just a random sampling.

The process started today. At the Bell Auditorium, nearly 40 tables were set up on the floor for poll workers to through each of the nearly 88,000 ballots, by hand.

“I see it’s a very tedious process,” Augusta Commissioner Ben Hasan of District 6 said.

Here’s how that process works:

Each table is manned by two election workers. They go through a stack of about 50 ballots at a time checking and agreeing on which candidate each ballot reflects. That ballot is then placed in a stack depending on who the voter voted for. Then that stack is counted, the information is entered into a database, and the numbers are compared to the data tabulated on election night.

State legislatures decided to do this audit long before the election even started. But originally, it was supposed to only include a random sampling.

“Because this one was so close, the number that we would have had to individually identify was about 20-30 percent of the total number of ballots that were cast,” Lynn Bailey, Richmond County elections director, said.

“Rather than the counties getting a list that says, ‘We want you to go to container 10, go to batch 5, and get out the 42nd ballot out of this batch’ which would take time to go through to do it. They say that it’s much more efficient to do them all,” Bailey said.

Election officials only had about a day or two to pull off this massive operation, but Bailey predicts once all 40 tables are full, it will only take about 12 hours to hand-count all of the ballots.

“The whole point of this audit is to validate the software that tabulated on election night,” Bailey said. “Will there be differences? Probably.”

Bailey says she suspects there will be instances where humans pick up on votes the machine didn’t or vice versa. But in her experience, she says she doesn’t believe any of those discrepancies will change the outcome of the elections.

It’s why people like Commissioner Hasan don’t agree with this full manual audit.

“I viewed it as being a little bit extreme,” he said. “Thus far, there was no indication - the secretary of state said he didn’t find any unusual irregularities at this point.”

Extreme, or not, the counting has started.

“The observers are very meticulous in terms of what they’re doing and their observations,” Hasan said.

They have only until Wednesday to get it finished. The public is allowed to come to the Bell Auditorium to observe the audit. It will be going on from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every day except Sunday.

