Shooting victim found dead in Blackville

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting death in Blackville is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said a body was discovered at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday near 5540 U.S. 78 in Blackville.

The male suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted on the victim of what’s being investigated as a homicide, the office said.

His identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, Blackville Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are participating in the investigation.

