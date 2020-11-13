Grovetown shows off its brand-new firetruck

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown now has better protection for its residents, officials say.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety on Tuesday received its new 2020 Emergency 1 firetruck.

It replaces a 1989 fire engine at Station 1.

The new truck is equipped with increased compartment space, better safety features such as roll stability control, a roll cage system, side cameras, extrication equipment and a light tower, plus it will hold a 1,000-gallon water tank.

The new fire engine was purchased through SPLOST funding and money the city received through the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.