Grovetown shows off its brand-new firetruck
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown now has better protection for its residents, officials say.
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety on Tuesday received its new 2020 Emergency 1 firetruck.
It replaces a 1989 fire engine at Station 1.
The new truck is equipped with increased compartment space, better safety features such as roll stability control, a roll cage system, side cameras, extrication equipment and a light tower, plus it will hold a 1,000-gallon water tank.
The new fire engine was purchased through SPLOST funding and money the city received through the CARES Act.
