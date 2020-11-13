Advertisement

Graniteville-area crash hurts 2, closes Howlandville Road

By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Howlandville Road was blocked off at Burnhill Road south of Graniteville after a head-on crash hurt two people.

According to reports to dispatchers, the crash at about 6:45 a.m. involved two vehicles and entrapped some occupants at Howlandville and Marie Drive.

Crews at the scene quickly reported that the victims had been extricated and that two people were injured. They said one vehicle had flipped over.

Howlandville was closed as crews worked at the scene.

