Empire State Building glowing green for the Masters
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - Green is a gorgeous color, New York City.
We’re not talking about the billions of green dollars that flow through Wall Street either. We’re talking about that gorgeous Masters green.
With the Masters taking place this week in Augusta, the folks at the Empire State Building decided to set the lights to their building to green.
What a color!
