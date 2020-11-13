Advertisement

Empire State Building glowing green for the Masters

The Empires State Building was set to green on Thursday night to celebrate the Masters.
The Empires State Building was set to green on Thursday night to celebrate the Masters.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - Green is a gorgeous color, New York City.

We’re not talking about the billions of green dollars that flow through Wall Street either. We’re talking about that gorgeous Masters green.

With the Masters taking place this week in Augusta, the folks at the Empire State Building decided to set the lights to their building to green.

What a color!

