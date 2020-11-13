Empire State Building glowing green for the Masters

NEW YORK (WRDW/WAGT) - Green is a gorgeous color, New York City.

We’re not talking about the billions of green dollars that flow through Wall Street either. We’re talking about that gorgeous Masters green.

With the Masters taking place this week in Augusta, the folks at the Empire State Building decided to set the lights to their building to green.

Glowing golf-course green tonight with the @PGATOUR as we shine for the 84th @TheMasters Tournament! #ESBright



Do you think defending champ @TigerWoods will claim the title for the second year in a row?



📷: beholdingeye/IG pic.twitter.com/TbUfU7EiLs — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 12, 2020

What a color!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.