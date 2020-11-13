Advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch

He left a similar tip on New Year’s Day
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.(Source: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDWICH, Mass. (Gray News) – Boston native Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a $35 tab at a Cape Cod restaurant last week.

The actor had lunch on Nov. 7 at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery when he added the generous gratuity.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ #2020tipchallenge.”

A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was “who’s up next?!”...

Posted by Marshland Restaurants and Bakery on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Wahlberg began the year in a similar fashion when he left another $2,020 tip on a $76.45 bill at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, on New Year’s Day.

His wife and actress Jenny McCarthy posted about it on Twitter.

“@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday to announce the indictments...
Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation
A view of the green on the No. 17 hole during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf...
Masters 2020 updates: Groupings, starting times announced for 2nd round

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
The Empires State Building was set to green on Thursday night to celebrate the Masters.
Empire State Building glowing green for the Masters
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions