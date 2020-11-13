Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Weekend looks dry for most of the CSRA. It will get a little breezy Sunday afternoon with a front moving through.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and cooler this evening. High school football games will be dry and game times temps mainly in the 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with light winds out of the northwest.

Weekend looks dry for most of the CSRA. It will get a little breezy Sunday afternoon with a...
Weekend looks dry for most of the CSRA. It will get a little breezy Sunday afternoon with a front moving through.(WRDW)

Saturday morning will be cooler with lows down in the mid to low 50s. Some spots north of I-20 could get into the upper 40s. Saturday looks nice again with partly cloudy skies early, but turning mostly sunny during the day. High temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 50s. Most of the area looks dry, but a cold front is expected to move through that will cool off temps even more next week. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We should stay dry Sunday, but winds will be a little breezy with the front moving through. Winds are expected to be out of the west-southwest in the afternoon between 10-15 mph.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in near 70, but fall to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. 30s look possible next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday to announce the indictments...
Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
A child works at a computer at home for school during remote learning.
Deadline looms for virtual learning decision in Aiken County

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rough weather is moving east and nice weather is setting up shop the next few days.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Flash Flood Watch
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Flooding issues are possible across the CSRA tonight and Thursday. Heavy rain expected late...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale