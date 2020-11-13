Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and cooler this evening. High school football games will be dry and game times temps mainly in the 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with light winds out of the northwest.

Weekend looks dry for most of the CSRA. It will get a little breezy Sunday afternoon with a front moving through. (WRDW)

Saturday morning will be cooler with lows down in the mid to low 50s. Some spots north of I-20 could get into the upper 40s. Saturday looks nice again with partly cloudy skies early, but turning mostly sunny during the day. High temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 50s. Most of the area looks dry, but a cold front is expected to move through that will cool off temps even more next week. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We should stay dry Sunday, but winds will be a little breezy with the front moving through. Winds are expected to be out of the west-southwest in the afternoon between 10-15 mph.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in near 70, but fall to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. 30s look possible next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

