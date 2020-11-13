Advertisement

Columbia County looking to fill school positions in job fair

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair for bus drivers, nutrition assistants, and custodians next week.

The fair will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School, located at 2013 Raider Way in Grovetown.

Candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair.

Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the building, however, candidates will be able to remove their face covering when seated at their own discretion.

Staff members will be on hand to provide interested candidates with an overview of each job description and answer any questions. All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:

● Must be 21 years of age

● Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings

● Must have a safe driving record

● Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students

Candidates should note that a Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

You can find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net .

