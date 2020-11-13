City of Aiken will further discuss mask ordinance on Nov. 19

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Council will make a decision on a city mask ordinance on November 19.

The current mask ordinance expires at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Nov. 16.

Tonight, the council voted to hold a second reading on Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m. to further discuss the ordinance and vote on a decision for reestablishing the mandate.

The council does encourage residents to continue wearing face coverings during this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.