City of Aiken will further discuss mask ordinance on Nov. 19
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Council will make a decision on a city mask ordinance on November 19.
The current mask ordinance expires at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Nov. 16.
Tonight, the council voted to hold a second reading on Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m. to further discuss the ordinance and vote on a decision for reestablishing the mandate.
The council does encourage residents to continue wearing face coverings during this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.