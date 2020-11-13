Advertisement

City of Aiken will further discuss mask ordinance on Nov. 19

The City of Aiken Council will make a decision on continuing the city mask ordinance on...
The City of Aiken Council will make a decision on continuing the city mask ordinance on November 19.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Council will make a decision on a city mask ordinance on November 19.

The current mask ordinance expires at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Nov. 16.

Tonight, the council voted to hold a second reading on Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m. to further discuss the ordinance and vote on a decision for reestablishing the mandate.

The council does encourage residents to continue wearing face coverings during this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday to announce the indictments...
Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation

Latest News

Next steps for local elections offices with audits
All Richmond County schools to close next week
Masters 2020: How to watch your favorite players
I-TEAM: Foster children already face incredible challenges. Then COVID-19 happened.
I-TEAM: Foster children already face incredible challenges. Then COVID-19 happened.