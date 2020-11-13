Advertisement

Bond denied for two suspects in Arbery murder case

This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The judge has denied bond for Travis and Gregory McMichael.

The father and son are two of the three suspects charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Gregory and his son, Travis, were charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

More on this story as it develops.

