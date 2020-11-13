Bond denied for two suspects in Arbery murder case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The judge has denied bond for Travis and Gregory McMichael.

The father and son are two of the three suspects charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Gregory and his son, Travis, were charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

More on this story as it develops.

