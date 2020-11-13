Aiken Electric customers could get funds from legal settlement

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Electric Cooperative members could get a financial windfall just in time for Christmas.

It’s from the settlement of a class-action lawsuit over a failed project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Fairfield County.

The funds are being paid by Santee Cooper, which owned the project along with what’s now Dominion Energy.

Aiken Electric did not own the project. However, because the co-op buys some power from Santee Cooper, some members may be due money. Aiken Electric didn’t calculate the payments that result from a court-approved process after a settlement was reached.

Amounts under $25 will be in the form of bill credits, and amounts over will come in a check.

Those who got power from Aiken Electric between Jan. 1, 2007, and Jan. 31 of this year may receive the windfall in the form of a bill credit or check in late November or December, according to the co-op.

Anyone with questions can contact the settlement administrator these ways:

Mail: Cook v. SCPSA, Class Action Administrator, P.O. Box 3127, Portland, OR 97208-3127 (include your name and return address)

Phone: 833-947-0894

Email: info@santeecooperclassaction.com

Aiken Electric is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility that serves more than 48,000 customers.

