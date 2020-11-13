Advertisement

Aiken business owners on fence for city mask ordinance

By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council has decided to let its emergency mask ordinance, expire. Instead, they’re opening the table for a new one.

The difference? This ordinance would be lifted if either: the council votes to get rid of it or South Carolina lifts its state of emergency.

And if the city council meeting is any indication, people in Aiken are split about requiring masks in restaurants and stores.

Shop owner Martha Wise disagrees with any sort of mask requirement, saying she just can’t win either way.

“We have some customers that will not shop with us until the mask ordinance is gone. And then if you get rid of the mask ordinance, you’re going to have people who aren’t going to shop with you because there’s not a mask ordinance,” Wise said.

And the people in the meeting are as divided as her customers. Those wearing masks and those not: all sitting in clusters away from each other.

“If helping to keep you, my neighbor, from getting sick or possibly dying means that I will wear a mask in a public facility for a short period of time, then I see absolutely no harm in doing so,” Wise said.

Meanwhile, there were 1,243 new confirmed cases in South Carolina today. And in Georgia, there were more than 2,500 new confirmed cases.

The trend for both states is that cases keep moving up.

With everything in mind, shop manager Gaye Cain says she’ll support whatever the council does.

“We’re very much in support of whatever the council comes out with, and we have been,” Gaye Cain, manager of Aiken Antique Mall, said.

But she also admits they let customers take off their mask if they’re socially distant.

And despite some differing opinions, it seems everyone can agree on this.

“We’re ready for this to be behind us,” Cain said. “I just wish it would go away. I just wish the COVID, the whole thing would go away.”

The current mask ordinance for the city of Aiken expires on November 16. The council won’t make a final vote until November 19.

