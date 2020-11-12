Advertisement

Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order obtained to grant more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. At right is former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the Election Night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia to launch full hand recount of presidential race
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Ga. elections chief to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Graham to donate $1M to efforts by Loeffler, Perdue
Thousands of mail-in ballots across South Carolina were not counted because they lacked a voter...
Thousands of mail-in ballots thrown out in South Carolina
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: Former Labor Sec. used ‘poor judgment’ in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal