Tickets available for socially distanced Major Rager concerts

This amphitheater in North Augusta is named for Sharon Jones.
This amphitheater in North Augusta is named for Sharon Jones.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The seventh annual Major Rager concerts, held annually in conjunction with the Masters golf tournament, will be Friday and Saturday.

They will take place with Futurebirds and the Wild Feathers at 7:30 p.m. at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta. There are 70 six-person tables available each night.

Tickets are available at https://www.fwbpro.com/major-rager.

Guidelines on social distancing and other measures to reduce coronavirus transmission will be followed.

