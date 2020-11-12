Thousands of mail-in ballots thrown out in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of mail-in ballots across South Carolina were not counted because they lacked a voter signature, a witness signature or they were returned late.

So far, the South Carolina State Election Commission reports a total of 4,331 mail-in ballots were not counted, of those, 3,127 were invalidated because of the witness signature.

State lawmakers changed the voting rules this year to allow everyone to vote by mail, but battle over a witness signature dragged out and caused confusion. Initially, mail-in ballots did not need a witness signature, however a court ruling reversed that decision and every ballot from Oct. 8 and later required the additional signature.

Lauren Harper is a senior adviser at Secure the Ballot, a non-profit organization engaging minority and rural communities in the south by helping register people to vote.

This year a bulk of their efforts were spent on educating people on how to vote by mail or absentee.

“It was confusing to say the least. I work in politics and government every day and I still was confused,” Harper said. “For people to think that they need a witness and then they don’t and then they do, it’s just too much. . . People need to be able to cast their ballot in an educated manner and know that the rules are going to be consistent from year to year.”

The counties with most mail-in ballots invalidated were Richland (442), Beaufort (436), Greenville (365), Dorchester (334) and Horry (232).

