Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal investigators unveiled Thursday a five-count indictment against six people in connection with a fraud probe into the COVID-19 relief fund.
Calling it the “tip of the iceberg”, U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the indictments.
“These indictments allege that six defendants committed wire fraud, and one case misuse of Social Security numbers, in order to claim COVID-19 relief to which they were not entitled to get this money in most cases tens of thousands of dollars,” Christine said. “These defendants applied for funding for businesses that did not exist prior to the pandemic, if at all.”
Those six people include:
- Whitney Adwan Mack
- Jada S. Nelson
- Sonya Barnes
- Rose Mary Coleman
- Orell Plummer
- Darryl T. Williams
More on this story as it develops.
