S.C. officials announce freeze in unemployment tax rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster made an announcement about the state’s unemployment tax rate Thursday morning.

The governor was joined at the State House by South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey, along with members of the legislature and the business community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina has seen record numbers of unemployment. That puts a burden on businesses and the state, who must pay unemployment benefits to qualifying people.

Officials announced Thursday that the tax rate will freeze at the 2020 level.

The governor also took questions on COVID-19, national politics, state elections and more after the news conference.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.