Advertisement

S.C. officials announce freeze in unemployment tax rate

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster made an announcement about the state’s unemployment tax rate Thursday morning.

The governor was joined at the State House by South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey, along with members of the legislature and the business community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina has seen record numbers of unemployment. That puts a burden on businesses and the state, who must pay unemployment benefits to qualifying people.

Officials announced Thursday that the tax rate will freeze at the 2020 level.

The governor also took questions on COVID-19, national politics, state elections and more after the news conference.

MORE | Aiken veteran gives back by mentoring youth Boy Scouts

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia to launch full hand recount of presidential race
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Ga. elections chief to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Graham to donate $1M to efforts by Loeffler, Perdue
Thousands of mail-in ballots across South Carolina were not counted because they lacked a voter...
Thousands of mail-in ballots thrown out in South Carolina
Richard Gilbert
Edgefield inmate accused of ordering a hit on federal prosecutor