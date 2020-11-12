Plans for recount delay ballot checking, certification in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans for a statewide recount have postponed a Richmond County audit of ballots cast in last week’s general election, the local elections director says.

An audit consists of taking a random sampling of ballots and hand-counting them to make sure the result matches up with what’s been recorded.

That was supposed to happen starting this morning in Richmond County.

However, Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey said a statewide recount could change the plan.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s statewide elections chief, announced that the guidelines for post-election, pre-certification audit now includes a full hand count of the ballots cast for president.

“Due to the change in procedure, the audit in Richmond County has been postponed in order to give us time to collect all of the needed information to determine the best path forward,” Bailey said in a statement.

The audit was supposed to precede the next step in the vote certification process, something each county needs to complete by Nov. 20.

Raffensperger ordered the recount after Republicans alleged irregularities and Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans forced into runoffs against Democrats, called for his resignation. He said he’s not going to resign.

The margin between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is a little over 14,000 votes, or 0.3 percent.

Under state law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points

Raffensperger says his decision is all about double-checking these results.

“We understand the significance of the race. For not just Georgia but for every single American. At the end of the day, when we do a hand count, then we can answer the question, ‘Exactly what was the final margin in this race?’” he said.

Also in the news ...

Campaigning intensifies in the Peach State as two Senate races head to a January runoff. Perdue’s opponent Jon Ossoff is on his “Future of Georgia” statewide tour. On Wednesday, he was in Macon and Columbus. On Friday, he’ll be at the James Brown Arena in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was in the Peach State in Wednesday stumping for Perdue and Loeffler.

Since the Peach State is preparing for multiple state and federal runoffs, some runoff dates are changing. All but one state runoff has been moved from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5 to match the U.S. Senate runoffs. The special election run off to fill the late John Lewis' congressional seat will still take place Dec. 1.

If you’re not registered, the deadline to register to vote in the runoff is Dec. 7. You can request an absentee ballot now. Advance in-person voting begins Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.