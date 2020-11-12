Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. schools to shift hybrid learning schedule leading up to holiday breaks

The Orangeburg County School District has announced it will shift its hybrid learning schedule heading into holiday breaks.(Drake Lawson)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District has announced it will shift its hybrid learning schedule heading into holiday breaks.

School officials have announced that students, teachers, and staff will work virtually on the two days that precede this year’s Thanksgiving and Winter breaks.

Virtual learning for the district will be held on November 23 and 24 as well as December 17 and 18.

Officials said the change “will allow time for contact tracing of any positive COVID-19 cases at school or work to help ensure a safer holiday for all families because anyone who had been exposed to the coronavirus would be aware of their need to quarantine before the break and any possible holiday gatherings.”

The changes will impact schedules for A-Schedule Hybrid students in November and B-Schedule Hybrid students in December.

If you have questions, please call 803-534-5454.

