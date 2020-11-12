Masters rookie looks to donate to CSRA group with every eagle, birdie he makes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Europe’s hottest golfers is looking to make his mark in the CSRA, even as he starts his first Masters Tournament.

Victor Perez of France announced his new program, GainsForGood, in hopes of helping Augusta with its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Perez is going a step further and putting his money where his mouth is -- for every birdie, he’ll donate $1,000 and $5,000 for every eagle.

Those funds will be given to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and administered through the Community Foundation for the CSRA.

“Augusta National Golf Club made a generous contribution to the Community Foundation at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after learning more about their efforts, I realized very quickly why they chose this organization,” Perez, a European Tour winner and the World’s No. 36-ranked player, said in a statement. “I’ve been inspired by the European Tour’s Golf for Good initiative, and so I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to do something like this with the support of several really strong organizations.”

“The impact of this pandemic continues to unfold, and we, along with our partners at United Way, are committed to providing resources now and for the foreseeable future,” Shell Berry, President and CEO of the Community Foundation said. “We are very grateful to Victor for his desire to bring much-needed attention and support to the populations in the Augusta area who are hurting the most.”

