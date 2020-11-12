Advertisement

Masters rookie looks to donate to CSRA group with every eagle, birdie he makes

A caddie’s uniform during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday,...
A caddie’s uniform during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Europe’s hottest golfers is looking to make his mark in the CSRA, even as he starts his first Masters Tournament.

Victor Perez of France announced his new program, GainsForGood, in hopes of helping Augusta with its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Perez is going a step further and putting his money where his mouth is -- for every birdie, he’ll donate $1,000 and $5,000 for every eagle.

Those funds will be given to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and administered through the Community Foundation for the CSRA.

“Augusta National Golf Club made a generous contribution to the Community Foundation at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after learning more about their efforts, I realized very quickly why they chose this organization,” Perez, a European Tour winner and the World’s No. 36-ranked player, said in a statement. “I’ve been inspired by the European Tour’s Golf for Good initiative, and so I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to do something like this with the support of several really strong organizations.”

“The impact of this pandemic continues to unfold, and we, along with our partners at United Way, are committed to providing resources now and for the foreseeable future,” Shell Berry, President and CEO of the Community Foundation said. “We are very grateful to Victor for his desire to bring much-needed attention and support to the populations in the Augusta area who are hurting the most.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia to launch full hand recount of presidential race

Latest News

County ballot audits to start as Georgia calls for hand count
Schools and coronavirus.
Lincoln County schools go to at-home learning until after Thanksgiving
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Ga. elections chief to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Graham to donate $1M to efforts by Loeffler, Perdue