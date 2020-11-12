Advertisement

Masters 2020 updates: Play suspended due to weather

By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the latest updates as Masters 2020 gets underway with the first round set for today after Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player serve as Honorary Starters, a tradition that began in 1963. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

7:35 a.m.: Play was suspended due to inclement weather as rain drenches the CSRA. When Round 1 will begin again is anyone’s guess, as the News 12 weather team expects heavy rain and storms to continue across the region, thanks to a cold front moving east of the CSRA. The weather system is bringing a flash flood watch to central and eastern counties until 7 p.m., with the risk in Richmond County ranging from 5 percent to 20 percent. Low temperatures should be in the mid- to low 70s, with light winds out of the southeast.

7:10 a.m.: Tee times were set to start at 7 but were delayed 10 minutes.

MORE | Golf’s favorite tournament is finally here, but how will it feel?

