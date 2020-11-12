Advertisement

‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year

Coronavirus is No. 2
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.(Source: Collins Dictionary, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its word of the year.

The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.

Sticking with the theme, more than half of the Collins Top 10 is related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the word coronavirus.

Here’s the rest of the list from our friends who practice British English:

  • BLM – short for Black Lives Matter
  • Keyworker – someone without whose work society cannot function properly
  • Furlough – a temporary laying-off of employees
  • Self-isolate – to quarantine oneself if one has or suspects one has a contagious disease
  • Social distancing – a set of measures aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease, based on staying away from other people as much as possible
  • Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties
  • TikToker – a person who regularly shares or appears in videos on TikTok
  • Mukbang – a video or webcast in which the host eats a large quantity of food for the entertainment of viewers

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia to launch full hand recount of presidential race
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Ga. elections chief to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Graham to donate $1M to efforts by Loeffler, Perdue
Thousands of mail-in ballots across South Carolina were not counted because they lacked a voter...
Thousands of mail-in ballots thrown out in South Carolina
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: Former Labor Sec. used ‘poor judgment’ in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal