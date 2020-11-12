Advertisement

Lincoln County schools go to at-home learning until after Thanksgiving

By Steve Byerly
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County School District is transitioning to at-home learning for students until after Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Dr. Samuel Light told News 12 that schools will be closed starting Friday and will reopen Nov. 30.

He said the move is being made out of an abundance of caution after a large number of students were potentially exposed to coronavirus at a non-school event.

MORE | States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history

“I don’t anyone to get it; I don’t want it to spread,” Light said, so the decision was made to close the schools.

Students are being sent home today with Chromebooks that they will use with Google Classroom for at-home learning. Light said it’s something they’re all familiar with.

Unlike some other districts, he said Lincoln County doesn’t have mobile hotspots in neighborhoods for students who lack reliable internet access at home. He said that’s because cellphone service can be so spotty in the region about 40 miles northwest of Augusta.

Instead, students who lack internet service at home should go to the library or the school parking lot, where Wi-Fi access is available 24 hours a day.

The move came on the same day Richmond County School System administrators decided to close campuses until after Thanksgiving, as well. Except for seven schools that were already closed, Richmond County’s closure won’t take effect until Monday, however.

