Graham to donate $1M to efforts by Loeffler, Perdue

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s donating $1 million of his campaign money to help two GOP senators win runoff races in neighboring Georgia.

Graham, who was just reelected in South Carolina, told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Republicans need to counter a “tsunami of liberal money” flowing into Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

Democrats already control the House, and Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect after beating President Donald Trump in their White House contest.

MORE | Local ballot checking, certification stalled by Georgia recount plans

In the Georgia runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is looking to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Last week, Graham said he would donate $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund as the president’s team launched legal challenges to the presidential election vote-counting process.

In a message on his Facebook page, the senator wrote, “Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood for us.”

Graham said would donate the money Thursday night so “we will have the resources to fight.” He credited Trump with helping Republicans maintain a Senate majority.

