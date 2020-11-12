Golden Harvest plans mobile market food giveaways

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is holding another mobile market contactless food distribution today.

Today’s distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at 211 Pine Hill Road in New Ellenton. It will happen rain or shine.

Here’s a look at other upcoming mobile markets:

Friday, 10 a.m., 1191 White Oak Road, Thomson, Ga.

Monday, 10 a.m., 3 Pecan Park, Edgefield, S.C.; and 1 p.m., 1000 Clyburn Place, Aiken, S.C.

Tuesday, 10 a.m., 245 Union Circle, Barnwell, S.C.; and 2 p.m., 4645 Augusta Road, Beech Island, S.C.

Wednesday, 10 a.m., 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta, S.C.

The South Carolina events are open to residents of that state and the Thomson distribution is open to residents of Georgia.

For your safety, you will remain in your car throughout the distribution. The team will ask you to roll down your window to answer a few questions from a safe distance. You will pop your trunk and the team will put food inside (please empty your trunk in advance). For safety reasons, the team can’t put the boxes anywhere except the trunk.

Visit https://goldenharvest.org/covid-19 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.