Advertisement

Ga. elections chief to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — After his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to get tested and to quarantine just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race, his office said.

Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press. Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative, Fuchs said.

If the secretary of state tests positive, Fuchs said she and other members of his staff who have been in close contact with the secretary will get tested and quarantine.

Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that he had chosen the presidential race for a mandatory audit of election results. Because the margin in that race is so tight, the audit is resulting in a full hand tally of the votes, he said.

County election officials must begin the hand tally by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by Wednesday night.

MORE | Local ballot checking, certification stalled by Georgia recount plans

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10M investment in two Augusta neighborhoods
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia to launch full hand recount of presidential race
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Lincoln County schools go to at-home learning until after Thanksgiving
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19