Father, son face hearing today in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The white father and son charged with the murder of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery will be in court today.

Travis and Gregory McMichael go before a judge in Brunswick for a bond hearing at 10 a.m.

They’ve been in jail since May over the shooting death of Arbery back in February in Glynn County. They said they thought he was a burglar.

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the incident on video, also is charged with murder. He has been denied bond.

All three suspects pleaded not guilty.

The death of Arbery was one of several cases that fueled protests across the country calling for racial justice. Many feel the incident was racial in nature, and it was weeks before charges were filed against the son and the father, who is a former police officer.

Arbery has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

