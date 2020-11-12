Edgefield inmate accused of ordering a hit on federal prosecutor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal grand jury indicted an Edgefield prison inmate accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the U.S. prosecutor and a key witness from his drug case.

Richard Gilbert, who was serving time at the Edgefield federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kentucky, is charged with murder-for-hire, retaliation against an informant and money laundering.

Authorities say he used a contraband cellphone in prison to communicate with an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a hitman, according to prosecutors.

He allegedly sent a $2,000 check from his canteen account as a down payment, telling prison officials it was for an investment firm, according to prosecutors. He also planned to fund the plot through real estate he owned in Kentucky, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Gilbert drew maps of where he believed the witness from Kentucky lived and told the purported hitman how to avoid surveillance cameras.

“Those who seek violent retribution on law enforcement and individuals who assist law enforcement will held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Peter M McCoy Jr. said in a statement.

