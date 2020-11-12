Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry this evening into tonight. Eta is moving east along with a cold front and taking the rough weather with it. We are expecting to see some clouds stick around overnight that will give way to patchy dense fog early Friday. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Lows tonight will remain above average in the mid 60s.

Rough weather is moving east and nice weather is setting up shop the next few days. (WRDW)

Friday looks beautiful with clearing skies throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning will be cooler with lows down in the mid to low 50s. Saturday looks nice again with partly cloudy skies during the day. High temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 50s. Most of the area looks dry, but cold front is expected to move through that will cool off temps even more next week. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the beginning of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s, but fall to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

