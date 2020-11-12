County ballot audits to start as Georgia calls for hand count

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Counties across Georgia will start recounting all presidential ballots by hand on Friday. Our election offices in Richmond and Columbia counties are getting ready.

At 9:00 a.m., the Bell Auditorium will be full of people spread out, beginning the audit of the 2020 election. It’s a process lately covered in controversy and confusion.

87,530 ballots will be under review in Richmond County over the next several days.

“We really do have the perfect storm. I doubt we will ever see this repeat itself,” Lynn Bailey, Richmond County’s election director, said.

Bailey says this is part of the state’s new election law. The first-ever audit was supposed to involve randomly selecting ballots.

But because the margin is so thin, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking for a fully manual audit.

“The most efficient thing to do is look at every single ballot rather than to go and retrieve every single one of these ballots from the containers that they’re in,” Bailey said.

Elections officials say it’s not an official recount, but a local law firm argues otherwise.

“To ask all the boards of elections to count every single ballot before certification is not the law,” Attorney Samuel Meller said.

Meller and attorney Charles Rollins issued a memorandum asking the Richmond County Board of Elections to hold the state accountable and sue.

They argue the fully manual audit is just another name for a recount.

“All of the county has to pay for something that won’t matter and is not legal,” Meller said.

Bailey estimates it’ll cost $50,000 to $60,000 to complete the audit. It will involve 40 two-person teams, counting and verifying every ballot.

“We will be adding people as we go. We are reaching out to our poll workers now to recruit them,” Bailey said.

The public is allowed to come to view the process at the auditorium. Richmond County says it will likely take several days to complete. They plan to work Saturday as well.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says because the December runoff was rescheduled to be on the same day as the January Senate runoffs, that money can be used to help cover the audit.

If a recount is requested after this , they will likely need to ask the commission for more money.

Columbia County will begin its audit process Friday at 9:00 a.m. as well.

