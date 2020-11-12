Communities hopeful for improvements from $10 million donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National announced another major donation today, this time to better serve a pair of communities in Augusta.

Developers are working with $10 million to upgrade parts of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker areas. And the people are already looking forward to what’s coming.

"I like the fact that the people the neighborhood is pretty friendly, people drive up and introduce themselves, " Phil Williams, a Harrisburg resident, said.

Harrisburg is one of Augusta’s formally thriving neighborhoods that’s slowing dwindled throughout the years. Poverty, crime, and fewer development projects have plagued the area.

“I think the neighborhood could use some improvement,” Williams said.

Williams has lived in Harrisburg over 60 years, and like many of his neighbors, overall he likes his block.

“I enjoy it because it’s pretty quiet. There’s not enough options for my children,” Yahonatanyrsia’el, Harrisburg resident, said.

And now, options are coming. The Augusta National Golf Club and several other investors announced a $10 million investment for improvements in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

“Wow. You know, where I’m from in Tennessee, you don’t hear about stuff like that. And so, I think that it’s pretty good that you know people have a kind heart of charity here down in Augusta,” Yahonatanyrsia’el said.

This isn’t the first step toward improvements. Just in this year alone, Laney Walker got a farmer’s market to fight food insecurity. And Harrisburg was targeted in the marshal’s office C-Net team to clean up nuisance properties.

“It’s going to be great. It depends on who’s going to utilize it though. Will people be skeptical, or will they take advantage of that blessing?”

One of the projects includes a new Boys and Girls Club facility.

“Definitely I think I could allow my children to utilize it. I used to work at the Boys and Girls Club in college, and I know that, that’s a place where a lot of children can actually go and be children.”

Even though the changes will be gradual, and the potential for growth is endless

“That sounds good and I mean improvement you know that’s good, that’s good for the neighborhood,” Williams said.

The organization ‘Turn back the block’ which works on home rehabilitations in Harrisburg gave us this statement. Their executive director says they “look forward to partnering with the Community Foundation and the MCG Foundation to continue the mission of revitalizing Harrisburg.”

