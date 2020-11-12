Columbia, Aiken counties make plans for virtual learning next semester

Parents in two local school districts face decisions on home learning programs for their kids.

Columbia County

Students in Columbia County will have the option to continue learning from home next school year.

The school district says it will offer a virtual academy for sixth- through 12th-graders.

There will be a virtual meeting Dec. 7 for parents and students who are interested, then registration will take place Dec. 8 through Jan. 9.

Final exams will still have to be done in-person and students cannot be exempted.

Aiken County

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, parents of students in Aiken County’s virtual learning program must decide by Friday on whether to STAY in the program or switch to face-to-face instruction.

This would be for next semester, which starts Jan. 25.

You can submit a form through the parent portal.

