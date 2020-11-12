Advertisement

Bamberg School District One moves virtual for Nov. 12 only

By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAMBERG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to weather conditions and flooding in areas, Bamberg School District One will not have in-person instruction tomorrow.

November 12 will be a virtual instructional day for all students.

Buses will not run, and schools will not be open to students.

Parents are asked to contact their student’s school principal with any questions or concerns.

