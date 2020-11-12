Bamberg School District One moves virtual for Nov. 12 only

BAMBERG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to weather conditions and flooding in areas, Bamberg School District One will not have in-person instruction tomorrow.

November 12 will be a virtual instructional day for all students.

Buses will not run, and schools will not be open to students.

Parents are asked to contact their student’s school principal with any questions or concerns.

