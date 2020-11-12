AU gets approval to finish research space in College of Math and Science Building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new building project is in the works for Augusta University after the Georgia Board of Regents gave it the green light Wednesday.

The work will complete research space on the fourth floor of the College of Science and Math Building at the health sciences campus.

Due to budgetary constraints, design of the fourth floor did not continue beyond the schematic design phase, leaving the floor to be constructed as shelled space.

AU asked the regents to build out this remaining space, which totals approximately 28,750 square feet, for about $7.4 million.

The project would provide additional space needed for research programs that are relocating from AU’s Summerville campus and would assist in the recruitment of new research faculty members, according to the university.

Once complete, the building will consist of science teaching labs, bio-medical related research labs and support areas, faculty offices, and individual and small group student study/collaboration spaces.

The building is scheduled to be finished in May.

