2 Richmond County schools reopen today while 7 others stay closed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County schools welcome students again today after temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 cases.

The county school system closed Freedom Park Elementary on Oct. 29 and Murphey Middle School on Nov. 2.

Meanwhile seven other schools are currently closed because of coronavirus activity:

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

Terrace Manor Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 18.

Hornsby Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.

Laney High School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.

Westside High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

Cross Creek High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

