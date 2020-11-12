2 Richmond County schools reopen today while 7 others stay closed
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County schools welcome students again today after temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 cases.
The county school system closed Freedom Park Elementary on Oct. 29 and Murphey Middle School on Nov. 2.
Meanwhile seven other schools are currently closed because of coronavirus activity:
- Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.
- Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.
- Terrace Manor Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 18.
- Hornsby Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
- Laney High School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
- Westside High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.
- Cross Creek High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.
