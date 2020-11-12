Advertisement

2 Richmond County schools reopen today while 7 others stay closed

School crossing with masks
School crossing with masks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County schools welcome students again today after temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 cases.

The county school system closed Freedom Park Elementary on Oct. 29 and Murphey Middle School on Nov. 2.

Meanwhile seven other schools are currently closed because of coronavirus activity:

  • Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.
  • Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.
  • Terrace Manor Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 18.
  • Hornsby Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
  • Laney High School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
  • Westside High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.
  • Cross Creek High School, which will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

