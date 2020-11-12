1-year-old still recovering after being left in burning car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say Caylin Watson left her 1-year-old son Kairon in the back of a burning car on Interstate 126 near downtown Columbia in May of this year.

Watson was detained by authorities after they found evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

“I was so worried about my child and I was so angry at what she had done,” Kairon’s father Steven Bramsen said. “I mostly just wanted to be there for my son, I tried to get to him as quick as possible.”

Thanks to the help of four bystanders who jumped into action Kairon survived, but did suffer severe burns on his body and was listed in critical condition at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.

Almost six months later, Kairon’s dad Steven says his son is on the road to recovery.

“Now he’s just doing his recovery. Wearing his compression sleeves and dealing with scaring,” said Bramsen. “The scaring has gotten so thick on one of his feet and hands that it’s actually starting to web his toes and fingers together.”

Kairon has already received a number of treatments for his burns and Bramsen said soon the 1-year-old will have to see specialists out of state, but despite the scary experience, Kairon remains a happy and normal kid.

“He has good spirits, I just think that he knows that he’s not going to be the same as everyone else,” said Bramsen.

On top of the countless surgeries and procedures, Steven Bramsen says one of the toughest challenges his son will have to face is trying to understand exactly what happened.

“I’m gonna have to explain to him you know, this is what happened this is what she did. We will never know why, but this is what happened,” he said.

Since the incident, the Columbia Police Department has charged Watson with a number of crimes including attempted murder and first-degree arson.

