Wilkes County historic Black school could be lost to time, preservation group warns

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An old Wilkes County schoolhouse is in such decay that it’s in danger of being lost despite serving as a “critical link in the history of African American education in Georgia,” according to a preservation trust.

Saving the Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington is so important to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation that the nonprofit included the building on its 2021 list of “10 Places in Peril.” The list is designed to raise awareness of Georgia historic resources in danger of being lost to demolition, neglect, development or public policy.

The trust called the one-room schoolhouse “a rare surviving example of an early 20th century, rural African American school building in Georgia.”

The wooden building was constructed around 1910 on the grounds of the Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Now it “suffers from years of neglect and lack of maintenance due to the financial realities of a small, rural congregation,” the trust says on its website.

A report authored by the University of Georgia in 2016 found the schoolhouse “in dire need of repair,” according to the trust, which says the building needs “thorough structural intervention.”

Inclusion on the list doesn’t necessarily doom a site.

The Sandersville School in Washington County was previously on the list and received grants from the Watson-Brown Junior Board and the Fox Theatre Institute to help fund its rehabilitation.

Also on the 2021 list are the Ashby Street Theatre and the Atlanta Eagle and Kodak buildings in Atlanta, the Blackshear City Jail, the Cohutta African American Civic District, downtown Toomsboro, the Kiah House Museum in Savannah, the old Monticello United Methodist Church, the Terrell County Courthouse and the Vineville Avenue corridor in Macon.

In addition to publishing the annual list, the nonprofit trust works to find buyers for endangered properties acquired by its revolving fund.

