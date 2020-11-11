Weather causes suspension of play at Masters
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Get ready to hear this one plenty this week: play at the Masters has been suspended due to inclement weather.
While match play at golf’s grandest stage hasn’t started yet, the weather is ultimately scuttling the practice rounds for many of the players this afternoon.
With rain in the forecast nearly every day for the rest of this week, it’ll be important to keep your eyes to the skies.
