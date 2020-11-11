Weather causes suspension of play at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Get ready to hear this one plenty this week: play at the Masters has been suspended due to inclement weather.

While match play at golf’s grandest stage hasn’t started yet, the weather is ultimately scuttling the practice rounds for many of the players this afternoon.

Play has been suspended at Augusta National due to approaching inclement weather.#themasters — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 11, 2020

With rain in the forecast nearly every day for the rest of this week, it’ll be important to keep your eyes to the skies.

