Veterans asks communities to ‘remember’ during celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hopefully, you took a moment today to thank our veterans. Even during this pandemic, there were plenty of ways to do that here in the River Region.

A new statue was unveiled today at the Evans Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. It’s here to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. And the ceremony for its reveal is just one of many happening in the CSRA today.

This statue is here to stay, and veterans say they hope the lessons learned today will stick around too. Veterans of different branches and backgrounds gathered in Evans to share in the unveiling.

“It’s just fabulous,” Sam Donaldson, House Committee Chairman of the post said. “The more people we can get to come out to these things, the better.”

First gathering was for a complimentary breakfast and later, a dedication ceremony for fallen soldiers.

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Louis Routson hopes coming out teaches his young boys something.

“The biggest takeaway is the questions from it,” he said. “I know they don’t understand a lot that’s going on, but I like to get with them afterward and see what kind of questions they have.”

Later in the afternoon, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Columbia County Military Memorial. They say ceremonies like this serve as a reminder.

“Former President Reagan made the comment that we are only one generation away from not being a free nation,” U.S. Army veteran Pat Wise said.

Younger generations in the form of some Cub Counts joined in attendance.

“So, it’s important to celebrate those who have served, recognize what they’ve done, given for this country,” Wise said. “And look forward to the next generation.”

Meanwhile, in Augusta, people were invited to give a drive-by salute as they passed a military tank outside. And as celebrations wrapped up, these vets say they hope the message remains.

“We have to remember,” Wise said. “We have to remember; we have to let them know that their sacrifices -- and the family’s sacrifices -- aren’t forgotten.”

The post commander at the Columbia County Military Memorial says this is the second year they have held a wreath-laying ceremony. He says attendance this year was nearly double of last year’s.

