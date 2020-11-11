Advertisement

U.S. deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor

Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, says...
Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, says authorities denied COVID-19 tests to immigrants, performed questionable hysterectomies and shredded records in a complaint filed to the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys say the Trump administration is deporting several women who have alleged they were abused or mistreated by a Georgia gynecologist at an immigration detention center.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported six former patients who complained about Dr. Mahendra Amin.

He’s been accused of operating on women without their consent or performing procedures that were medically unnecessary and potentially endangered their ability to have children.

Attorneys say at least seven others at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., who had made allegations against the doctor have received word that they could soon be removed from the country.

