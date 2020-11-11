U.S. deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys say the Trump administration is deporting several women who have alleged they were abused or mistreated by a Georgia gynecologist at an immigration detention center.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported six former patients who complained about Dr. Mahendra Amin.

He’s been accused of operating on women without their consent or performing procedures that were medically unnecessary and potentially endangered their ability to have children.

Attorneys say at least seven others at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga., who had made allegations against the doctor have received word that they could soon be removed from the country.

