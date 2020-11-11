The great pumpkin: Georgia prize-winner weighs over a quarter ton

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - More than 25 pumpkins were submitted to Georgia 4-H’s 2020 statewide pumpkin-growing contest, with the largest pumpkin, cultivated in north Georgia’s Union County, weighing in at a whopping 548 pounds.

As reported by Austin Clark for CAES News, all Georgia 4-H youth were encouraged to participate by submitting one pumpkin for consideration. Participants took their entries to their local University of Georgia Cooperative Extension office for weighing. This year, the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association sponsored the contest, donating prize money of $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.

The winners of the 2020 Georgia 4-H Pumpkin Growing Contest are:

Peyton Collins, Union County, 548 pounds Natalie Payne, Union County, 432 pounds Ava Sharp, Union County, 316 pounds

Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships, and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.