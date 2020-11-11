Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school

(Gray News) - A Texas schoolteacher is accused of killing her teenage son while taking him to school Monday morning.

KWTX reports 39-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Hunt is accused of shooting 17-year-old Garrett Hunt, who was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Riesel, which is southeast of Waco.

An affidavit stated the teenager was staying with his father when Hunt picked him up. Authorities said they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

“At this point, we don’t have a motive. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know what led up to this. It’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine. What caused this?” said McLennan County Sheriff McNamara to KWTX.

A person saw Hunt’s white minivan on the side of the road and called Riesel police. The vehicle was still running, and all of the doors were closed with the windows rolled up.

The affidavit stated the suspect found two people following the shooting and told them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven. When she was questioned about the shooting, she said she didn’t mean to do it.

Hunt is employed at the Waco Independent School District as a fifth-grade social studies teacher. The district plans to place her on administrative leave, and she will have the opportunity to resign before the district begins the process of terminating her probationary contract.

The school district provided counselors to students and staff Tuesday.

Hunt is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

