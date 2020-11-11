Suspect sought in robbery at Augusta Family Dollar store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man suspected of a robbery incident Tuesday.

He’s suspected of “robbery by sudden snatch” at the Family Dollar store at 206 Sandbar Ferry Road at 11:35 a.m.

He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, in his late 30s and with a large tattoo on his left forearm. Deputies also released surveillance images of him.

He was last seen driving a blue older-model Harley-Davidson style motorcycle away from the scene toward South Carolina on Sandbar Ferry Road, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

